Capitol Police increase ranks, taking felons off streets in the district

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Expect to see more law enforcement presence downtown and in the surrounding areas as Capitol Police conduct more safety checks.

Thursday, three new officers were sworn into the department. It’s a part of the chief’s plan to rapidly build a more visible force.

“I believe that the public needs to see us out there. the criminal element needs to see us out there,” said MS Capitol Police Chief Bo Luckey.

The department has more boots on the ground conducting checkpoints in his district. He took the post in May with 66 sworn law officers. That number is now 105 with 34 on patrol.

“We’ve recently hired on approximately 40 sworn law enforcement officers and with those officers, we have increased our presence on the streets,” said Luckey.

The district spans from Jackson State to Fondren. But the chief said his officers are not there to take away from the Jackson Police Department or compete with them. Thursday, Luckey and Assistant Chief Derrick Jordan reviewed arrests and stats, cases bolstered by the Street Crime Suppression Unit.

“More than 50 arrests in the last three months just on felony cases, many of which involve firearms and narcotics,” the chief said.

Monday night, a Capitol Police officer was involved in an officer-involved shooting, the second in recent weeks.

“I really can’t speak much on that. It was an officer that was off duty, out of our jurisdiction,” said Luckey. “So the proper jurisdiction along with MBI are gonna be handling that, investigating that.”

Meanwhile, the work continues to supplement the efforts of the Jackson Police Department. Plans for the future include motorcycle, mounted, and bicycle units for the Capitol Force.

“That’s just any way that we can get out there and interact with the public that’s what we’re looking to do,” added Luckey.

The department has also had several convicted felons with firearms cases which will be prosecuted in federal court.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.