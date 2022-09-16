13, 14, and 15-year-olds arrested for breaking into home, stealing vehicle in Byram

BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - Three teens were arrested for breaking into a home and stealing a vehicle in Byram.

Byram Police Department says the incident occurred on September 8 on Horseshoe Circle in the Lake Ridgelea subdivision.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a female victim who was assaulted by one of three male suspects.

The victim was at home alone when an armed suspect forced his way into her home and confronted her with a handgun demanding the keys to her vehicle.

According to authorities, a brief struggle led to the suspect hitting the victim in the face, causing minor injuries.

The suspect then stole the keys from her pocket and fled the scene with two other male suspects in the victim’s 2016 Honda SUV.

Byram Detective identified the suspects as 13-year-old Preston D. Catching, 14-year-old Preston D. Catching, and 15-year-old Marcus Jimerson.

Preston D. Catching was charged with one count of burglary occupied dwelling, one count of armed robbery, and one count of auto theft.

Marterious D. Jimerson was charged with one count of burglary occupied dwelling, one count of armed robbery, and one count of auto theft.

Marcus Jimerson was charged with one count of burglary occupied dwelling, one count of armed robbery, one count of auto theft, and one count of assault causing injury.

