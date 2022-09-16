Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
#11 JSU to host home opener versus Grambling in W.C. Gorden Classic

By Garrett Busby
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Despite the ongoing water issues in the capital city, the undefeated Jackson State Tigers football program and its #1 ranked defense in the FCS is set to host their home opener against the Grambling State Tigers on Saturday in Jackson.

Coming off of a resilient performance in the Southern Heritage Classic last weekend, the Tigers will look to impress and display a more complete and dominant showing for the home fans in a packed-out Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium against the former NFL head coach Hue Jackson and the Grambling Tigers.

Despite having a friendship with Coach Jackson, Coach Sanders wants his squad to win in a big way on Saturday.

“Make sure you stay focused and stay steadfast, and then we’re going to win,” Coach Prime told his team on Friday via his Instagram. “We’re going to be dominant and we’re going to win. Without a shadow of a doubt, it’s not going to be close. We’re gonna win. We’re gonna play like we are capable of playing.”

After a disappointing loss in their season opener, the (1-1) Grambling State Tigers will push to spark a winning streak and spoil JSU’s home opener after a bounce-back win last weekend against Northwestern State.

The kick-off time is set at 1 p.m. at “the vet.” With the city-wide boil water notice being lifted Thursday, stadium operations and concessions are expected to be run as normal.

