Woman held at gunpoint, told to perform sex act on man she met on dating website

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at a woman’s head and demanding she perform a sex act on him.

According to Jackson police, Umneon Thomas met one of his victims on the dating website Plenty of Fish. Once they met, Thomas put a gun to the woman’s head and demanded she perform oral sex on him.

After the sex act, Thomas stole the woman’s purse. He then got out of the vehicle and told the victim to leave. As she drove off, Thomas allegedly began firing shots at her.

He was arrested by an off-duty officer who witnessed Thomas firing his gun.

Once arrested, he was charged with a separate incident that happened in July. This time, he and a different victim met through the website, “Tag.”

As that victim walked to an apartment complex where she was told to meet Thomas, she had to walk back to her Jeep in order to get something she had forgotten.

After opening the Jeep door, she heard a man say, “You just might as well get in and drive.” When she turned around, she saw that a pistol was pointed at her head.

She was then made to drive to a parking lot where she was ordered to perform oral sex on Thomas. “When she finished, Thomas then stood up and told her to bend over,” a press release from JPD read.

After finishing, Thomas got into the victim’s Jeep and drove away, leaving her in the parking lot.

In the most recent case, Thomas was charged with armed robbery, sexual battery, and aggravated assault. In the second incident from July, he was charged with kidnapping, rape and armed carjacking.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.