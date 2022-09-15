Things To Know for Thursday, September 15

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. High-speed Pearl police chase ends in Jackson

There was a high-speed chase on Interstate 55 South in Jackson Wednesday evening that started in Pearl. According to Pearl police, the chase started while officers were conducting a safety checkpoint on Highway 80 near the Pilot J truck stop. When a car approached the checkpoint, the driver then turned around, seemingly avoiding the checkpoint. Officers started a police pursuit of the vehicle. The chase continued north on I-55 before heading back south on the interstate. Pearl police say they executed a pit maneuver to stop the fleeing car past the Meadowbrook Road exit. Officers then took three juveniles into custody, where they are currently being questioned about why they fled police. Other agencies also assisted in the pursuit. There were no reported injuries and the identities of the people involved in the police chase have not been revealed. This is a developing story.

2. New Orleans Saints, Ole Miss legend donates water to Capital City

New Orleans Saints, Ole Miss legend donates water to Capital City

An Ole Miss football and New Orleans Saints legend partnered with the NFL organization and a local company from Louisiana to distribute water to Jackson residents. According to the Saints’ official Twitter account, the Lena, Mississippi native, Deuce McCallister partnered with the Saints and Rouses Markets to deliver 38,000 bottles of water to capital city residents on Tuesday.

We partnered with @dmcallister26 and @RousesMarkets to deliver 38,000 bottles of water to Jackson, Mississippi this afternoon! pic.twitter.com/1ny3eANnxS — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 13, 2022

3. Entergy pledges $3.2M to help customers pay bills

Entergy pledges $3.2M to help customers; bill assistance rolling out in coming weeks (Entergy)

Entergy has rolled out four new bill assistance programs to help Mississippians cover high bills, “brought on primarily by high natural gas prices.” The effort is intended to focus mainly on helping those with low to moderate incomes, Entergy said. “During a time of rising costs from every direction, the Mississippi Public Service Commission and our regulated utilities are working closely to keep energy bills as low as possible,” Chairman Dane Maxwell said. Here are all four initiatives Entergy is rolling out soon.

4. Woman killed while picking up her son in Brookhaven; police believe she wasn’t the target

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night. (Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police are asking for the community’s help in finding the person who killed a mother in Brookhaven early Wednesday morning. According to authorities, police received a call at midnight about a shot being fired in the city. Fourteen minutes later, they received another call regarding a young woman, who was in a vehicle, being shot. Authorities have identified Mashonna Shunta Dunnigan, 44, as the victim. She would die from her injuries. Chief Kenneth Collins says she was trying to pick up her son and doesn’t believe the woman was targeted - only a victim of a stray bullet. MBI is currently assisting with the investigation. The vehicle is being looked at by the crime scene unit Wednesday. Collins is asking the community for help to find out who fired the gun.

5. Attorneys representing thousands of kids provide update on federal lawsuit over lead in Jackson’s drinking water

Attorneys representing around 1,800 kids in the capital city provide updates on a federal lawsuit filed nearly a year ago. The suit accuses the city and the state health department of allowing Jackson’s drinking water to become contaminated with lead. The lead attorney in the case, Corey Stern, was also a lead attorney for plaintiffs in the Flint, Michigan water case which ended with a 626-million-dollar settlement. Stern hopes to have similar success in Jackson where he said city leaders learned of lead problems in its well water system back in 2013 and didn’t fix it. He also feels the very same things that led to the current federal emergency declaration are what led to kids being led poisoned for years on end. That’s a mismanaged and underfunded water system. “What’s happened in Jackson has made national news, but we’ve been here since October of last year. We’ve been researching and studying the problems in Jackson for the last five years,” Stern said. “It takes time to develop a case or a story, but now the story is telling itself.”

