Man killed while trying to fix jammed paper machine at Birmingham business

Bonnie Chancellor, Jr. was killed in an industrial accident in Birmingham
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 55-year-old man was killed in an industrial accident at a Birmingham business September 14.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Bonnie Chancellor, Jr.

Authorities say he was killed while trying to fix a jammed paper machine at Joe Piper, Inc. The accident happened at 123 Industrial Drive.


Birmingham Police are investigating Chancellor’s death.

