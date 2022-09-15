Man killed while trying to fix jammed paper machine at Birmingham business

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 55-year-old man was killed in an industrial accident at a Birmingham business September 14.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Bonnie Chancellor, Jr.

Authorities say he was killed while trying to fix a jammed paper machine at Joe Piper, Inc. The accident happened at 123 Industrial Drive.

Birmingham Police are investigating Chancellor’s death.

