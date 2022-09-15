Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man indicted in deaths of girlfriend, 2-day-old daughter

Brandon Isabelle charged with murder of girlfriend and her baby
Brandon Isabelle charged with murder of girlfriend and her baby(SCSO)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of killing his girlfriend and throwing their 2-day-old daughter into the Mississippi River earlier this year has been indicted in their deaths.

Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says 25-year-old Brandon Isabelle was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and neglect and aggravated kidnapping.

On Feb. 1, 2022, police discovered an abandoned car with a broken window and an empty car seat on Live Road and Sedgewick Street in Whitehaven. The body of 27-year-old Danielle Hoyle was found nearby. She had been shot to death.

The DA’s office says relatives claimed Hoyle was on the way to meet with Isabelle with their newborn daughter Kennedy Hoyle.

When police arrived on the scene the baby was missing. Police located Isabelle, who was married, and questioned him about his daughter’s whereabouts. He told them he had thrown her in the river, according to the DA’s office.

Officials searched the river for five days in an effort to find Kennedy’s body but she was never found.

Isabelle remains in Shelby County Jail without bond.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed while picking up her son in Brookhaven; police believe she wasn’t the target
High-speed Pearl police chase ends in Jackson
High-speed Pearl police chase ends in Jackson
Deion Sanders confirms JSU to host home opener in Jackson, even if fans have to ‘bring a cup of...
Deion Sanders confirms JSU will host home opener in Jackson, even if fans have to ‘bring a cup of water’
Entergy pledges $3.2M to help customers; bill assistance rolling out in coming weeks
Entergy pledges $3.2M to help customers; bill assistance rolling out in coming weeks
Woman killed in vehicle crash in Yazoo County

Latest News

Man threatens to recreate the recent mass shooting in Memphis in Greenville, Miss.
Mississippi man threatens mass shooting similar to Mid-South shooting spree
Bonnie Chancellor, Jr. was killed in an industrial accident in Birmingham
Man killed while trying to fix jammed paper machine at Birmingham business
Things To Know
Things To Know for Thursday, September 15
A fiery performance of "You Can Have Him, Jolene" earned the group the Golden Buzzer on...
From small town to a national stage, locals share support of Chapel Hart