Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Hinds County DA announces guilty plea of deadly bar shooter

Jarvis Stewart
Jarvis Stewart(Hinds County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County District Attorney Jody E. Owens, II, announced that 24-year-old Javarius Dajion Stewart pleaded guilty to multiple felony counts on Thursday.

The event took place at 6340 Ridgewood Court Dr. in July of 2020, he also entered a guilty plea for an assault he committed on a Clinton police officer.

Stewart pleaded to the second-degree murder of Mantell Cortez Shelby. In addition, he pleaded to four counts of aggravated assault for the shooting of four individuals while in the same location.

Stewart also entered pleas for crimes committed in Clinton prior to the murder of Shelby, for aggravated assault of a Law Enforcement Officer, and possession of the stolen property.

Hinds County Circuit Judge E. Faye Peterson sentenced Stewart to 40 years with 30 to serve for the murder of Shelby, and he was sentenced to 15 years to serve on each count of aggravated assault. Judge Peterson sentenced him to 10 years for attempting to run over a Clinton police officer.

“Stewart will be held accountable for his cowardly actions behind bars for the next 40 years as the Shelby family continues to grieve the absence of their loved one,” said Owens.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High-speed Pearl police chase ends in Jackson
High-speed Pearl police chase ends in Jackson
Woman killed while picking up her son in Brookhaven; police believe she wasn’t the target
Deion Sanders confirms JSU to host home opener in Jackson, even if fans have to ‘bring a cup of...
Deion Sanders confirms JSU will host home opener in Jackson, even if fans have to ‘bring a cup of water’
Entergy pledges $3.2M to help customers; bill assistance rolling out in coming weeks
Entergy pledges $3.2M to help customers; bill assistance rolling out in coming weeks
Woman killed in vehicle crash in Yazoo County

Latest News

Governor announces Jackson boil water notice is now lifted
Governor announced Jackson boil water notice is now lifted
EXCLUSIVE: Top EPA official mum on enforcement as investigation into Jackson water crisis unfolds
EXCLUSIVE: Top EPA official mum on enforcement as investigation into Jackson water crisis unfolds
Hotel OYO owner sentenced 30 days in jail for “shameful” conditions
Hotel OYO owner sentenced 30 days in jail for “shameful” conditions
Capitol Police increase ranks, taking felons off streets in the district
Capitol Police increase ranks, taking felons off streets in the district