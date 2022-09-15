Hinds County DA announces guilty plea of deadly bar shooter

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County District Attorney Jody E. Owens, II, announced that 24-year-old Javarius Dajion Stewart pleaded guilty to multiple felony counts on Thursday.

The event took place at 6340 Ridgewood Court Dr. in July of 2020, he also entered a guilty plea for an assault he committed on a Clinton police officer.

Stewart pleaded to the second-degree murder of Mantell Cortez Shelby. In addition, he pleaded to four counts of aggravated assault for the shooting of four individuals while in the same location.

Stewart also entered pleas for crimes committed in Clinton prior to the murder of Shelby, for aggravated assault of a Law Enforcement Officer, and possession of the stolen property.

Hinds County Circuit Judge E. Faye Peterson sentenced Stewart to 40 years with 30 to serve for the murder of Shelby, and he was sentenced to 15 years to serve on each count of aggravated assault. Judge Peterson sentenced him to 10 years for attempting to run over a Clinton police officer.

“Stewart will be held accountable for his cowardly actions behind bars for the next 40 years as the Shelby family continues to grieve the absence of their loved one,” said Owens.

