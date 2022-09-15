High-speed Pearl police chase ends in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There was a high-speed chase on Interstate 55 South in Jackson Wednesday evening that started in Pearl.

According to Pearl police, the chase started while officers were conducting a safety checkpoint on Highway 80 near the Pilot J truck stop. When a car approached the checkpoint, the driver then turned around, seemingly avoiding the checkpoint.

Officers started a police pursuit of the vehicle. The chase continued north on I-55 before heading back south on the interstate.

Pearl police say they executed a pit maneuver to stop the fleeing car past the Meadowbrook Road exit.

Officers then took three juveniles into custody, where they are currently being questioned about why they fled police.

Other agencies also assisted in the pursuit.

There were no reported injuries and the identities of the people involved in the police chase have not been revealed.

This is a developing story.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.