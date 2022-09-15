Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Harrison County school bus suspends travel to Boys & Girls Club, leaving some parents scrambling

The Harrison County School District has discontinued transportation for some students to the Forest Heights Boys & Girls Club.
By Josh Jackson
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Some Gulfport parents tonight left frustrated and scrambling after a last second change for school buses.

The Harrison County School District has discontinued transportation for some students to the Forest Heights Boys & Girls Club.

The district said it’s because of overcrowding.

Parents said they place their children in the safety of the Boys & Girls Club, and now they are having to make alternate plans after school.

“It is not the responsibility per se for the school to provide transportation to the Boys & Girls Club. It’s their responsibility to get kids home,” said parent Terrance Blackwell. “But if you are using this service as your primary means of transportation and something falls through like it did today, then what do you do from this point?”

The Boys & Girls Club says transportation was suspended from North Gulfport Elementary due to a policy put in place by the district’s transportation director.

The school district told WLOX “the bus that has been assisting with transporation of students is filled to capacity with students who need to be transported to their homes. Therefore, the bus can no longer be used to transport children to the Boys & Girls Club.”

Parents say the district is working to resolve the issue.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed while picking up her son in Brookhaven; police believe she wasn’t the target
Deion Sanders confirms JSU to host home opener in Jackson, even if fans have to ‘bring a cup of...
Deion Sanders confirms JSU will host home opener in Jackson, even if fans have to ‘bring a cup of water’
High-speed Pearl police chase ends in Jackson
High-speed Pearl police chase ends in Jackson
Woman killed in vehicle crash in Yazoo County
Entergy pledges $3.2M to help customers; bill assistance rolling out in coming weeks
Entergy pledges $3.2M to help customers; bill assistance rolling out in coming weeks

Latest News

Things To Know
Things To Know for Thursday, September 15
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: gradually warmer, gradually muggier days ahead
Attorneys representing thousands of kids provide update on federal lawsuit over lead in...
Attorneys representing thousands of kids provide update on federal lawsuit over lead in Jackson’s drinking water
High-speed Pearl police chase ends in Jackson
High-speed Pearl police chase ends in Jackson