Harrison County school bus suspends travel to Boys & Girls Club, leaving some parents scrambling

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Some Gulfport parents tonight left frustrated and scrambling after a last second change for school buses.

The Harrison County School District has discontinued transportation for some students to the Forest Heights Boys & Girls Club.

The district said it’s because of overcrowding.

Parents said they place their children in the safety of the Boys & Girls Club, and now they are having to make alternate plans after school.

“It is not the responsibility per se for the school to provide transportation to the Boys & Girls Club. It’s their responsibility to get kids home,” said parent Terrance Blackwell. “But if you are using this service as your primary means of transportation and something falls through like it did today, then what do you do from this point?”

The Boys & Girls Club says transportation was suspended from North Gulfport Elementary due to a policy put in place by the district’s transportation director.

The school district told WLOX “the bus that has been assisting with transporation of students is filled to capacity with students who need to be transported to their homes. Therefore, the bus can no longer be used to transport children to the Boys & Girls Club.”

Parents say the district is working to resolve the issue.

