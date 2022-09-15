First Alert Forecast:

Connect. Shop. Support Local.
By Dave Roberts
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another calm and quiet night is in the forecast as high pressure holds strong overhead. Temperatures will fall to the 70s early this evening before bottoming out in the lower to middle 60s by the early morning hours. Friday’s forecast will feature more sunshine and warm weather as we end off the work and school week. Highs will climb back to the 80s to near 90 degrees by the afternoon hours with it feeling slightly muggier as southerly flow returns. Any plans you have tomorrow, such as Friday Night Football, should be all good to go! We’ll likely continue to see warm and humid conditions through the weekend and next week as winds flow from the south. Highs will be more so in the lower to middle 90s on a daily basis. The good news is that the chance for rain or storms is near zero during this time for the last few days of summer before we kick off the new season late next week. Tropical Storm Fiona is tracking westward today over the Atlantic. While Fiona poses no threat to land today, impacts will likely be felt towards the northern Leeward Islands by Friday. The latest forecast track has Fiona passing over the Caribbean through the weekend while it makes interaction with other islands before potentially curving to the north.

