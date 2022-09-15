First Alert Forecast: turning warmer and muggier over the coming days

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After a pleasant start to the day this morning, another toasty afternoon is expected over the coming hours. High temperatures will be right around average today in the middle to upper 80s under sunny skies. Tonight won’t be as cool as the past couple of days since moisture levels will slightly creep upwards. Expect low temperatures to bottom out in the lower to middle 60s by early Friday morning.

Friday’s forecast will feature more sunshine and warm weather as we end off the work and school week. Highs will climb back to the 80s to near 90 degrees by the afternoon hours with it feeling slightly muggier as southerly flow returns. Any plans you have tomorrow, such as Friday Night Football, should be all good to go!

We’ll likely continue to see warm and humid conditions through the weekend and next week as winds flow from the south. Highs will be more so in the lower to middle 90s on a daily basis. The good news is that the chance for rain or storms is near zero during this time for the last few days of summer before we kick off the new season late next week.

Talkin’ Tropics: Tropical Storm Fiona is tracking westward today over the Atlantic. While Fiona poses no threat to land today, impacts will likely be felt towards the northern Leeward Islands by Friday. The latest forecast track has Fiona passing over the Caribbean through the weekend while it makes interaction with other islands before potentially curving more north.

