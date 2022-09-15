Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: gradually warmer, gradually muggier days ahead

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
THURSDAY: High pressure will slowly shift eastward through the day, helping to import a bit more moisture into the atmosphere. Sunshine will continue to be in high supply with mild morning 60s giving way to afternoon highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. We’ll stay clear overnight with lows in the lower to middle 60s.

FRIDAY: Our quiet pattern persists to round out the work week – as moisture filters in more and more, expect to see a high supply of sunshine but also puffy cumulus clouds dotting the skies. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s after starting off in the mild 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: With high pressure anchoring itself off to our east, expect a continued Gulf moisture flow into the region, helping to raise humidity levels into the weekend. Expect sunny to partly sunny skies into the weekend with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. An isolated shower or two could sneak in for areas near and south of US 84 – though, most will stay dry. We’ll stay summery warm into the last official days of the season and mainly dry through mid-next week.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: Tropical Storm Fiona continues to trek westward and will be nearing the northern Leeward Islands by Friday. In the extended range, the forecast turns a bit more uncertain as the storm treks into the Caribbean. A track over the mountainous islands of the Greater Antilles will likely shear the storm apart, but a few miles north or south of the island could be a catalyst for maintaining or further strengthening. As of now, nothing we need to be concerned about, but we’ll keep a watchful eye.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

