Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Babysitter charged with murder of 2-year-old

Makallie Durham
Makallie Durham(Alcorn County Sheriff's Office)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORINTH, Miss. (WMC) - Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office says a babysitter is responsible for the death of a 2-year-old boy.

Deputies were called to a home on County Road 380 in Corinth on Tuesday evening where a small child was found unresponsive.

The boy was rushed to the hospital. Investigators also found an 11-month-old girl who had several injuries.

Both children were taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, and the boy later died.

The 11-month-old remains at the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators found that the two children were in the care of a babysitter, later identified as 23-year-old Makallie Durham.

Deputies say Durham had a misdemeanor warrant out of Corinth.

Durham is charged with capital murder and felony child abuse.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed while picking up her son in Brookhaven; police believe she wasn’t the target
High-speed Pearl police chase ends in Jackson
High-speed Pearl police chase ends in Jackson
Deion Sanders confirms JSU to host home opener in Jackson, even if fans have to ‘bring a cup of...
Deion Sanders confirms JSU will host home opener in Jackson, even if fans have to ‘bring a cup of water’
Entergy pledges $3.2M to help customers; bill assistance rolling out in coming weeks
Entergy pledges $3.2M to help customers; bill assistance rolling out in coming weeks
Woman killed in vehicle crash in Yazoo County

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
Jackson State cornerback Travis Hunter (12) lines up during the first half of the Orange...
JSU superstar signs deal with NFL Hall of Famer Michael Strahan
Bonnie Chancellor, Jr. was killed in an industrial accident in Birmingham
Man killed while trying to fix jammed paper machine at Birmingham business
Jim Craig, with the Mississippi State Department of Health, left, leads Jackson Mayor Chokwe...
As boil notice is lifted, Reeves says ‘chaos’ would have ensued without state intervening in water crisis