Woman killed while picking up her son in Brookhaven; police believe she wasn’t the target

(WILX)
By Holly Emery
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - Police are asking for the community’s help in finding the person who killed a mother in Brookhaven early Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, police received a call at midnight about a shot being fired in the city. Fourteen minutes later, they received another call regarding a young woman, who was in a vehicle, being shot.

Authorities have identified Mashonna Shunta Dunnigan, 44, as the victim. She would die from her injuries.

Chief Kenneth Collins says she was trying to pick up her son, and doesn’t believe the woman was targeted - only a victim of a stray bullet.

MBI is currently assisting with the investigation. The vehicle is being looked at by the crime scene unit Wednesday.

Collins is asking the community for help to find who fired the gun.

