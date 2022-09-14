Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Woman killed in vehicle crash in Yazoo County

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was killed in a vehicle crash in Yazoo County at 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Coroner Ricky Shivers says 21-year-old Skylar Cassie Beliew died in a head-on collision with a pickup truck on Anding Oil City Road west of Spires Lane.

According to authorities, first responders with the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department and Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department removed the passenger door of Beliew’s vehicle to get to her.

Once authorities removed Beliew from the vehicle, they placed her on a backboard. Paramedics with Pafford EMS pronounced her dead at the scene.

Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the crash.

