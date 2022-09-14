Whitten Middle School shares huge water donation with struggling surrounding neighborhood

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - What do you do when you have more than enough? In the case of Whitten Middle School, the answer and lesson for students is to share.

This week, the south Jackson school received a huge donation of bottled water from Louisiana and that gift is being shared with the community.

“We definitely wanted to be a blessing to others, because it definitely was a blessing to our students and our staff here,” said Paula Epps.

The Whitten Middle School principal is talking about the gift of seven pallets of bottled water donated by the Men of Focus in Action of Jena Louisiana. The organization heard Whitten teacher and Jackson Association of Educators president George Stewart speak on the water crisis on NBC Nightly News.

“We decided to contact our parents of our students and do a giveaway for the water here,” said Epps. “So we’ve had our staff on board, as well as our students coming out and just providing that blessing to the community.”

Monday students and staff set up the extra cases on the front lawn and began flagging down passing motorists.

“My sister brought me some cases of gallon water. So I’ve been using that, but other than that we have to boil,” said Jeanette Grayson, whose grandchildren attend the school. “It’s a bad situation, but I just believe they’re going to come to an end. I think everything is gonna be all right.”

Kimberli Jackson was holding a sign urging drivers to get the free water. She is Whitten’s attendance clerk and Parent Center, Coordinator. She also lives in the neighborhood.

“Anytime we have low water pressure at home I know the school doesn’t have any water pressure at all,” said Jackson. “To be able to actually live in this area and know what the parents are going through we just felt compelled to just reach out to our parents because we live in the area and so we know the struggle.”

Ivan Jones was driving by the school on his way to work when he was stopped.

“I was just smiling because it was my nephew who went to school here. I said at least the schools be doing things for people,” said Jones. “Thank y’all, Louisiana.”

The school kept three of the seven donated pallets of water for the 350 students and staff.

