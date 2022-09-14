Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

RECIPE: Julie Levanway whips up a spicy jambalaya dip on Today at 11

WATCH: Julie Levanway whips up a spicy jambalaya dip on Today at 11
WATCH: Julie Levanway whips up a spicy jambalaya dip on Today at 11(none)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you like spicy dips, how about a jambalaya recipe to go with some Fritos?

Julie Levanway whipped up a spicy jambalaya dip on Today at 11.

Wanna try it for yourself?

Here are the ingredients and recipe:

  • 1/4 cup of olive oil
  • 1/4 cup of butter
  • 1 cup of diced ham
  • 1 ½ cup of diced smoked sausage
  • 1 ½ cup of cooked chopped chicken
  • 1 medium onion chopped
  • 1 cup of mixed peppers (yellow, red, and orange)
  • 2 cloves of minced garlic
  • 1 can of Rotel Tomatoes
  • 1 can (14.5 ounces) of diced tomatoes
  • 1 cup of tomato sauce
  • 1/4 cup of all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon of Creole Seasoning
  • 1 tablespoon dried basil
  • 1 tablespoon dried oregano
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1 cup of vegetable or chicken stock
  1. Heat butter and olive oil over medium heat in a dutch oven.
  2. Add ham and sausage and brown lightly.
  3. Add onions, peppers, and garlic and cook until tender.
  4. Sprinkle flour over the mixture, add all seasonings, and coat well.
  5. Drop in the bay leaf and pour in all tomatoes, tomato sauce, and 1/2 cup of stock.
  6. Stir until well combined and smooth.
  7. Reduce heat to low and simmer for about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  8. Add an additional 1/2 cup of stock and chicken. Cook until bubbly.
  9. Taste for seasonings. Serve immediately with Fritos.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tristan McNair, 20
Pelahatchie man arrested after double shooting in Rankin Co.
Capitol Police officer involved in shooting, MBI investigating
Owens discusses a lack of resources in his office.
EXCLUSIVE: Hinds DA threatened man with gun, unredacted report alleges
Woman killed in vehicle crash in Yazoo County
Store clerk shot in the head during robbery at Miss. gas station
Store clerk shot in the head during robbery at Miss. gas station

Latest News

Woman killed while picking up her son in Brookhaven; police believe she wasn’t the target
Road closed (file photo)
Hinds County announces temporary road closure
New Orleans Saints, Ole Miss legend donates water to Capital City (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara,...
New Orleans Saints, Ole Miss legend donates water to Capital City
Things To Know
Things To Know for Wednesday, September 14