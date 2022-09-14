RECIPE: Julie Levanway whips up a spicy jambalaya dip on Today at 11

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you like spicy dips, how about a jambalaya recipe to go with some Fritos?

Julie Levanway whipped up a spicy jambalaya dip on Today at 11.

Wanna try it for yourself?

Here are the ingredients and recipe:

1/4 cup of olive oil

1/4 cup of butter

1 cup of diced ham

1 ½ cup of diced smoked sausage

1 ½ cup of cooked chopped chicken

1 medium onion chopped

1 cup of mixed peppers (yellow, red, and orange)

2 cloves of minced garlic

1 can of Rotel Tomatoes

1 can (14.5 ounces) of diced tomatoes

1 cup of tomato sauce

1/4 cup of all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon of Creole Seasoning

1 tablespoon dried basil

1 tablespoon dried oregano

1 bay leaf

1 cup of vegetable or chicken stock

Heat butter and olive oil over medium heat in a dutch oven. Add ham and sausage and brown lightly. Add onions, peppers, and garlic and cook until tender. Sprinkle flour over the mixture, add all seasonings, and coat well. Drop in the bay leaf and pour in all tomatoes, tomato sauce, and 1/2 cup of stock. Stir until well combined and smooth. Reduce heat to low and simmer for about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add an additional 1/2 cup of stock and chicken. Cook until bubbly. Taste for seasonings. Serve immediately with Fritos.

