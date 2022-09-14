RECIPE: Julie Levanway whips up a spicy jambalaya dip on Today at 11
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you like spicy dips, how about a jambalaya recipe to go with some Fritos?
Julie Levanway whipped up a spicy jambalaya dip on Today at 11.
Wanna try it for yourself?
Here are the ingredients and recipe:
- 1/4 cup of olive oil
- 1/4 cup of butter
- 1 cup of diced ham
- 1 ½ cup of diced smoked sausage
- 1 ½ cup of cooked chopped chicken
- 1 medium onion chopped
- 1 cup of mixed peppers (yellow, red, and orange)
- 2 cloves of minced garlic
- 1 can of Rotel Tomatoes
- 1 can (14.5 ounces) of diced tomatoes
- 1 cup of tomato sauce
- 1/4 cup of all-purpose flour
- 1/2 teaspoon of Creole Seasoning
- 1 tablespoon dried basil
- 1 tablespoon dried oregano
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 cup of vegetable or chicken stock
- Heat butter and olive oil over medium heat in a dutch oven.
- Add ham and sausage and brown lightly.
- Add onions, peppers, and garlic and cook until tender.
- Sprinkle flour over the mixture, add all seasonings, and coat well.
- Drop in the bay leaf and pour in all tomatoes, tomato sauce, and 1/2 cup of stock.
- Stir until well combined and smooth.
- Reduce heat to low and simmer for about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Add an additional 1/2 cup of stock and chicken. Cook until bubbly.
- Taste for seasonings. Serve immediately with Fritos.
