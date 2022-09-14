Two more arrests made in Meridian child’s death

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police announced that two more arrests have been made in the 2021 death of 5-year-old Zy’kerioun Brown.

MPD said Lakendra Campbell and Domanetrus Camper were both apprehended by the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Task Force and Meridian Special Operations Unit Wednesday.

Lakendra Campbell is charged with second-degree murder in the 2021 death of 5-year-old Zy'kerioun Brown. (Meridian Police Dept.)

Domanetrus Camper is charged with second-degree murder in the 2021 death of 5-year-old Zy'kerioun Brown. (Meridian Police Dept.)

Campbell and Camper are charged with second-degree murder.

Brown died after shots were fired into his house while he was in his living room on the morning of Aug. 7, 2021.

Lieutenant Heather Luebbers with MPD hopes these arrests are some comfort to the Brown family.

“At this time, we don’t foresee any more arrests in this case. We hope that these arrests will give the family some kind of sense of closure,” said Luebbers.

Meridian Police held a news conference Sept. 8, 2022, to announce the first arrests in the case, more than a year after the crime happened. Daniel Reed, 24, and Brandon Reed, 20, also face charges of second-degree murder for Zy’kerioun Brown’s death.

Zy'kerioun Brown (WTOK)

Brown’s family talked with News 11′s Nicholas Brooks about their heartbreak. Both Lydia Brown and Lavon Tucker said they want to know why their son’s life was taken.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.