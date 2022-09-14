Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Two more arrests made in Meridian child’s death

Zy'Kerioun Brown was shot and killed while he was in his living room on the morning of August...
Zy'Kerioun Brown was shot and killed while he was in his living room on the morning of August 7, 2021.(Brown Family)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police announced that two more arrests have been made in the 2021 death of 5-year-old Zy’kerioun Brown.

MPD said Lakendra Campbell and Domanetrus Camper were both apprehended by the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Task Force and Meridian Special Operations Unit Wednesday.

Lakendra Campbell is charged with second-degree murder in the 2021 death of 5-year-old...
Lakendra Campbell is charged with second-degree murder in the 2021 death of 5-year-old Zy'kerioun Brown.(Meridian Police Dept.)
Domanetrus Camper is charged with second-degree murder in the 2021 death of 5-year-old...
Domanetrus Camper is charged with second-degree murder in the 2021 death of 5-year-old Zy'kerioun Brown.(Meridian Police Dept.)

Campbell and Camper are charged with second-degree murder.

Brown died after shots were fired into his house while he was in his living room on the morning of Aug. 7, 2021.

Lieutenant Heather Luebbers with MPD hopes these arrests are some comfort to the Brown family.

“At this time, we don’t foresee any more arrests in this case. We hope that these arrests will give the family some kind of sense of closure,” said Luebbers.

Meridian Police held a news conference Sept. 8, 2022, to announce the first arrests in the case, more than a year after the crime happened. Daniel Reed, 24, and Brandon Reed, 20, also face charges of second-degree murder for Zy’kerioun Brown’s death.

Zy'kerioun Brown
Zy'kerioun Brown(WTOK)

Brown’s family talked with News 11′s Nicholas Brooks about their heartbreak. Both Lydia Brown and Lavon Tucker said they want to know why their son’s life was taken.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed while picking up her son in Brookhaven; police believe she wasn’t the target
Deion Sanders confirms JSU to host home opener in Jackson, even if fans have to ‘bring a cup of...
Deion Sanders confirms JSU will host home opener in Jackson, even if fans have to ‘bring a cup of water’
High-speed Pearl police chase ends in Jackson
High-speed Pearl police chase ends in Jackson
Woman killed in vehicle crash in Yazoo County
Entergy pledges $3.2M to help customers; bill assistance rolling out in coming weeks
Entergy pledges $3.2M to help customers; bill assistance rolling out in coming weeks

Latest News

Things To Know
Things To Know for Thursday, September 15
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: gradually warmer, gradually muggier days ahead
Attorneys representing thousands of kids provide update on federal lawsuit over lead in...
Attorneys representing thousands of kids provide update on federal lawsuit over lead in Jackson’s drinking water
The Harrison County School District has discontinued transportation for some students to the...
Harrison County school bus suspends travel to Boys & Girls Club, leaving some parents scrambling
High-speed Pearl police chase ends in Jackson
High-speed Pearl police chase ends in Jackson