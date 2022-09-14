Things To Know for Wednesday, September 14

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. EXCLUSIVE: Hinds DA threatened man with gun, unredacted report alleges

An incident report claims Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens threatened a man with a gun and alleges a love triangle could have led to the confrontation, though law enforcement redacted some of these details from the public. Joshua Towns told Capitol Police officers that Owens pulled a weapon on him while he was at his girlfriend’s apartment at Electric 308 on September 3. See the report here.

2. Hundreds wait in line to get new stadium passes for JSU football games

Just days away from Jackson State’s first home game, hundreds of tiger fans are having to come back to the ticket booth to receive a new pass to enter the game after already paying and securing tickets online. “People are frustrated because they don’t know what’s going on,” said JSU fan Lydia Harris. “We have older people that’s been out here waiting in line since 7. They haven’t gotten to the window, and they don’t know what’s going on. So, I think it’s going to be a headache Saturday.” Some Jackson State ticket holders say they are upset they had to wait for hours for these new passes. They claim the university changed ticket vendors, and they were notified via social media they would have to get a new pass card for Saturday’s football game.

3. Cracker Barrel on I-55N temporarily closes due to Jackson’s water crisis

The ongoing water crisis in Jackson has caused a popular southern food chain to temporarily close its doors. The Cracker Barrel on I-55 North told WLBT it was a tough call to make. “Due to the ongoing water crisis in the area, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily close our store located on I-55 North in Jackson, Mississippi,” said Jessica Mancuso of Cracker Barrel’s media relations. “During this time, we are focused on assisting our employees and we will continue to monitor the situation to understand when it’s in the best interest of our team members and the community to safely re-open our doors,” Mancuso continued. This does not affect Cracker Barrel locations in Pearl or Vicksburg, Mancuso said.

4. Former Gov. Phil Bryant helped Brett Favre secure welfare funding for USM volleyball stadium, texts reveal

FILE - In this March 8, 2017 file photo, Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant listens to Senate floor debate at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. As a former representative and lieutenant governor, the governor often visits the chambers to greet former colleagues and to personally monitor debates. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File) (Rogelio V. Solis | AP)

Text messages entered Monday into the state’s ongoing civil lawsuit over the welfare scandal reveal that former Gov. Phil Bryant pushed to make NFL legend Brett Favre’s volleyball idea a reality. The texts show that the then-governor even guided Favre on how to write a funding proposal so that it could be accepted by the Mississippi Department of Human Services – even after Bryant ousted the former welfare agency director John Davis for suspected fraud. “Just left Brett Favre,” Bryant then texted nonprofit founder Nancy New in July of 2019, within weeks of Davis’ departure. “Can we help him with his project? We should meet soon to see how I can make sure we keep your projects on course.” When Favre asked Bryant how the new agency director might affect their plans to fund the volleyball stadium, Bryant assured him, “I will handle that… long story but had to make a change. But I will call Nancy and see what it will take,” according to the filing and a text Favre forwarded to New. Read more here.

5. Pelahatchie man arrested after double shooting in Rankin Co.

Tristan McNair, 20 (Rankin County Sheriff’s Office)

A Pelahatchie man is behind bars in connection to a double shooting on Monday. The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office says Tristan McNair, 20, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. A 911 call first led deputies to Barker Road in Pelahatchie. After arriving, they discovered two gunshot victims. One victim was shot in the chest while the other was shot in the leg. One of the victims had to be transported to the hospital by AirCare. RCSO’s Captain Paul Holley said witnesses claimed the suspect, Tristan McNair, had just left the scene in a pickup truck. Holley said investigators later determined that McNair had fled to Jackson inside Capitol Police jurisdiction. Capitol Police then joined the efforts as well as the Richland Police Department, which reportedly had prior dealings with McNair, the RCSO said. McNair was ultimately arrested in Jackson late Monday. His initial court appearance before Rankin County Court Judge David Morrow is Wednesday.

