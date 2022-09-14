Silver Alert for 60-year-old woman in Lamar County canceled, woman found safe
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a woman of Sumrall, Mississippi early Wednesday afternoon.
The alert issued for sixty-year-old Kimberly Magee Wright has since been canceled.
Wright has been located and is safe. Any inquiries should be directed to the Sumrall Police Department at 601-794-8610.
