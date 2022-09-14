Officer injured during police chase in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - An officer suffered injuries during a police chase in Pike County on Monday, September 12.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office regarding two individuals from Pike County suspected of burglary. Investigators were dispatched to an area in the Progress Community, where contact was made with a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle used in the robbery.

The vehicle, which was stolen out of Meridian, MS, was located in the parking lot of Corner Market Food Store in Magnolia by a Pike County Investigator.

Upon approaching the vehicle, a person, later identified as Kasey Weatherspoon, exited the vehicle and went into the store.

The driver, identified as Jessica Penton, sped away onto Highway 48 eastbound. The investigator reportedly began a police pursuit of the suspect’s vehicle.

As the suspect fled, it collided with another vehicle, lost control, and crashed on Magnolia-Progress Road. The investigator then had to swerve to avoid hitting the vehicle that was struck by the suspect’s vehicle, resulting in injuries of their own.

While avoiding contact with the vehicle that was struck by the suspect’s vehicle, the Investigator collided with a tree and ultimately suffered a concussion, cuts, and bruises.

Penton allegedly fled on foot into the woods and was apprehended by Pike County Deputies and Magnolia Police. There were no injuries reported from the suspect nor was the bystander who was hit by Penton.

Investigators conducted a search of the suspect’s vehicle and recovered a gun that was also stolen out of Meridian and items that were stolen from the burglary in St. Tammany Parish.

Investigators later executed a search warrant at the suspect’s residence on Leroy Coney Road and recovered more items from the burglary in St. Tammany Parish.

Both Weatherspoon and Penton were taken into custody and booked into the Pike County Jail.

Kasey Wetherspoon was charged with receiving stolen property with a $1,000.00 Surety Bond. Jessica Penton was charged with two counts of possession of a stolen firearm, three counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, leaving the scene of an accident, receiving stolen property, and possession, sale, and transfer of a stolen firearm.

Penton was also wanted out of St. Tammany Parish, Meridian, Louisiana Department of Corrections, and Walthall County for felony fleeing. The bond was set at $60,000.00.

