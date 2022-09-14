Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

New Orleans Saints, Ole Miss legend donates water to Capital City

New Orleans Saints, Ole Miss legend donates water to Capital City (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara,...
New Orleans Saints, Ole Miss legend donates water to Capital City (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)( / AP) (remove after 30 days)((AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)( / AP) | (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)( / AP))
By Garrett Busby
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An Ole Miss football and New Orleans Saints legend partnered with the NFL organization and a local company from Louisiana to distribute water to Jackson residents.

According to the Saints’ official Twitter account, the Lena, Mississippi native, Deuce McCallister partnered with the Saints and Rouses Markets to deliver 38,000 bottles of water to capital city residents on Tuesday.

Deuce McCallister’s college and NFL careers were nothing but spectacular. He was a record-setting running back from 1997-2000 during his time at Ole Miss, being the only player in the university’s history to record over 1,000 all-purpose yards over the course of three seasons.

McCallister was also a record-setter and a Super Bowl champion during his 8 seasons with the Saints, being the first to rush for over 1,000 yards in three straight seasons in Saints history. He is currently second all-time in New Orleans in rushing touchdowns, which was a record he set in 2008 at 49 touchdowns before runningback Mark Ingram surpassed his total with 51 touchdowns, and was inducted into the New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame in 2012.

Off the field, McAllister continues to do incredible work with his charity foundation. McAllister runs the Catch 22 Foundation, which is dedicated to underprivileged youth and adolescents in the Gulf South Region.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tristan McNair, 20
Pelahatchie man arrested after double shooting in Rankin Co.
Capitol Police officer involved in shooting, MBI investigating
Owens discusses a lack of resources in his office.
EXCLUSIVE: Hinds DA threatened man with gun, unredacted report alleges
Lenelle Snyder
Fayette Police Department seeking public’s help locating missing man
Store clerk shot in the head during robbery at Miss. gas station
Store clerk shot in the head during robbery at Miss. gas station

Latest News

Things To Know
Things To Know for Wednesday, September 14
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warming trend commences
Ezekiel Kelly
3 dead, 3 injured in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody
First Alert Forecast: warming trend commences