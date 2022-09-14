Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Moss Point school board places superintendent on leave

Moss Point School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously at the Sept. 13 board meeting to...
Moss Point School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously at the Sept. 13 board meeting to put Superintendent Dr. Shannon Vincent on administrative leave with pay until further notice.(Photo source: Moss Point School District)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Shake ups are happening in the administration of one school district in Jackson County.

Moss Point School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously at the Sept. 13 board meeting to put Superintendent Dr. Shannon Vincent on administrative leave with pay until further notice.

“We know you have questions, and as a Board, we feel it is important to share as much as possible while respecting the rights and dignity of all our employees and also following our Board Statement of Ethics,” said Board President Jennifer Anderson. “Dr. Vincent’s administrative leave is a personnel matter. We have no further comment about this matter at this time.”

