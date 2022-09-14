MBI has issued Silver Alert for 60-year-old woman in Lamar County

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a woman of Sumrall, Mississippi.

Sixty-year-old Kimberly Magee Wright is 5′5″ with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen driving north on Highway 589 on Tuesday, September 13, around 8 p.m. in the 4700 block of Hwy 589 in Lamar County.

Wright is believed to be in a 2008 white Chevrolet Cobalt, bearing MS tag LLB3258 traveling north.

Family members say Wright suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Kimberly Magee Wright, contact Sumrall Police Department at 601-794-8610.

