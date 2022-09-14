Jackson businesses have mixed reactions to possibility of SBA loans

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Both the Governor and Mayor of Jackson say they want capital city businesses to have the chance for financial assistance to get through the water crisis.

The Governor sent a formal request to the U.S. Small Business Administration Monday, asking them to open up SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans. It would apply only to businesses.

Five years of business in the capital city means Barrelhouse isn’t a stranger to boil water notices.

“What has been different is just the public perception of what’s happening right now,” described David Moncrief, Barrelhouse manager. “And I think, you know, with the national media attention, it’s just, you know, it’s really frightened folks more.”

That’s taking its toll. So, if the Small Business Administration gives the green light to loans for area businesses?

“Will absolutely take advantage of [it], you know, we need all the help we can get,” added Moncrief.

While they’re feeling the same strain, Lou’s Full-Serv views it differently.

“I don’t see that being a good business decision on my part to have to literally pay for something twice, you know, if you look at it that way, because we were already out of pocket the expenses for the drinks, the water, and a lot of ice and, you know,” described Lou’s Full-Serv owner and chef Louis LaRose. “That’s almost like a punishment. It’s laughable, you know, to ask me to borrow money to pay back stuff we’ve already lost.”

Iron Horse Grill says it, too, will likely pass. “Will it pertain to us as the Iron Horse Grill? I doubt it,” said Iron Horse Grill General Manager Andy Nesenson. “Because ultimately, I mean, those costs are gone. I mean, we’ve already, you know, we spent over $20,000, so far on all these expenses in seven weeks, you know, it just doesn’t make sense to us or for our investors to go and create another loan, to dig that hole even deeper than what it already is.”

At Barrelhouse, they say the thing that will help them most is for more people to come in.

“Because all that money that we may get from the Governor’s Small Business Association program, that ain’t comin’ next week,” noted Moncrief. “You know, we need we need folks to come here this week.”

To view the Governor’s request to SBA, click HERE.

Mayor Chokwe Lumumba said he requested that the Governor seek this assistance for businesses in the city on August 5.

