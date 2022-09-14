Hinds County announces temporary road closure

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County is announcing the temporary closure of a road in District 2.

Duke Road will be closed for approximately one week. The road is four-tenths of a mile west of Casey Road and seven-tenths of a mile east of Hunt Road.

The closure is due to a cross-drain that is washing out. Repairs will be done by R&C Services.

