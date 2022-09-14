Hattiesburg man arrested in last week’s shooting of his mother

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is behind bars tonight after allegedly shooting his mother in a domestic altercation last week.

The Hattiesburg Police Department reported that law enforcement in Louisville, MS, arrested 28-year-old Cedrick Moffett, Jr. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, for a domestic-related shooting on Sept. 7 at a residence on Quinn Street.

Police said Moffett and his mother got into a verbal altercation before Moffett fired a gun, grazing his mother. Moffett then fled the scene.

Authorities transported Moffett back to Hattiesburg on Tuesday afternoon and booked him into the Forrest County Jail on one count of domestic violence - aggravated assault.

