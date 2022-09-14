Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Greenville man threatens mass shooting in Miss.

Man threatens to recreate the recent mass shooting in Memphis in Greenville, Miss.
Man threatens to recreate the recent mass shooting in Memphis in Greenville, Miss.
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Greenville man threatened to recreate a mass shooting in Miss. similar to the one that recently happened in Memphis.

According to the court documents, suspect Jeremy Gordon was held without bond today after being arrested last Friday for making threats on Facebook to commit a mass shooting in Greensville, Miss., on September 9 at 5:00 p.m.

Gordon is being charged by criminal complaint with transmitting threats in Interstate Commerce.

This Monday, Gordon appeared with federal charges, and a detention preliminary was held today in Oxford, Miss.

If Gordon is convicted, he will face up to 5 years in prison.

