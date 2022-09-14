Four fire departments battle blaze at Wesson convenience store

WESSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A building in Wesson, Mississippi, went up in flames Wednesday morning.

The fire happened around 9:30 a.m. at the East End Convenience Store on East Rail Road Avenue.

We’re told the store clerk called fire crews after a small electrical box in the office started smoking. The fire chief says the fire spread quickly and eventually the entire building was engulfed.

Crews from four different fire departments responded: Wesson, Strong Hope, Hazelhurst Volunteer, and New Sight.

No one was injured.

