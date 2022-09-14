Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Four fire departments battle blaze at Wesson convenience store

Four fire departments battle blaze at Wesson convenience store
Four fire departments battle blaze at Wesson convenience store(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A building in Wesson, Mississippi, went up in flames Wednesday morning.

The fire happened around 9:30 a.m. at the East End Convenience Store on East Rail Road Avenue.

We’re told the store clerk called fire crews after a small electrical box in the office started smoking. The fire chief says the fire spread quickly and eventually the entire building was engulfed.

Crews from four different fire departments responded: Wesson, Strong Hope, Hazelhurst Volunteer, and New Sight.

No one was injured.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tristan McNair, 20
Pelahatchie man arrested after double shooting in Rankin Co.
Capitol Police officer involved in shooting, MBI investigating
Owens discusses a lack of resources in his office.
EXCLUSIVE: Hinds DA threatened man with gun, unredacted report alleges
Woman killed in vehicle crash in Yazoo County
Store clerk shot in the head during robbery at Miss. gas station
Store clerk shot in the head during robbery at Miss. gas station

Latest News

WATCH: Julie Levanway whips up a spicy jambalaya dip on Today at 11
WATCH: Julie Levanway whips up a spicy jambalaya dip on Today at 11
Mississippi Science Festival kicks off at four museums
Mississippi Science Fest kicks off at four museums
Mississippi Science Fest kicks off at four museums
Woman killed while picking up her son in Brookhaven; police believe she wasn’t the target