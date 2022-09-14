Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
First Alert Forecast: warming trend commences

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEDNESDAY: High pressure is still in control, keeping our pattern quiet, dry – yet, trending warmer. After a cool start, we’ll get a quick warm up amid the drier air in place. Sunshine will push temperatures back up into the 80s to near 90. Skies stay clear overnight with lows in the lower to, a few, middle 60s.

THURSDAY: High pressure will slowly shift eastward through the day, helping to import a bit more moisture into the atmosphere. Sunshine will continue to be in high supply with mild morning 60s giving way to afternoon highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: With high pressure anchoring itself off to our east, expect a continued Gulf moisture flow into the region, helping to raise humidity levels gradually into the weekend. Expect sunny to partly sunny skies Friday and into the weekend with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. An isolated shower or two could sneak in for areas near and south of US 84 – though, most will stay dry. We’ll stay summery warm into the last official days of the season and mainly dry through mid-next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

