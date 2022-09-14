Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: sunny, warm, and comfortable for today ahead of muggier weather by this weekend

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another afternoon filled with sunshine and beautiful weather is in the forecast today as high pressure holds strong overhead. Temperatures will reach the middle to upper 80s this afternoon with humidity levels still on the relatively lower side. Skies will remain clear into tonight as temperatures drop back to the upper 50s and lower 60s by early Thursday morning.

Thursday will also be another nice and bright day as a drier air mass remains in place across the region. Expect it to still feel warm outside during the afternoon hours with highs likely making it to near 90 degrees.

As high pressure builds more to the east as we approach the weekend, moisture levels will begin to creep back up as southerly flow returns. This will lead to more humid weather over the coming days with highs generally in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The good news is that we will remain dry during this time and likely into next week as well.

Talkin’ Tropics: Tropical Depression 7 formed over the Atlantic this morning just east of the Leeward Islands. This system is forecast to become Tropical Storm Fiona soon as it tracks west towards the Caribbean. Land interaction with Caribbean islands could result in the system to weaken by the end of the weekend or early next week.

