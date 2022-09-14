Deion Sanders confirms JSU will host home opener in Jackson, even if fans have to ‘bring a cup of water’

Connect. Shop. Support Local.
By Garrett Busby
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Amid the water crisis that has been tormenting the city of Jackson, the Jackson State University football team will still host their home opener in the capital city.

During his weekly press conference Tuesday, Coach Deion Sanders confirmed that the Tigers will play at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium, the official stadium of the university.

“I don’t care if everybody has to bring a cup of water. We’re good. Everyone brings a bottle of water,” Sanders said. “We’re good. This city is resilient. They’re not one to cry about yesterday. They’re the type of city that presses on and they’re saying, “Okay, this is what it is — let’s roll with it. We got it. Let us just know what it is.”

Last fall, the Tigers led the FCS with an average of over 42,000 fans per game.

Despite recent ticket issues, fans and the football program can expect a packed stadium on Saturday, in the city which Coach Sanders adores.

“And that’s the kind of city Jackson is, and I respect the heck out of them for that. So we’re just happy that we get an opportunity to play in front of our home fans and give them some relief from the trials and tribulations of life. And we don’t want to disappoint them.”

The #11 JSU Tigers are set to host the Grambling State Tigers on Saturday, September 17 at 1 p.m., at “the vet.”

