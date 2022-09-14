Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Border patrol horse dies in the line of duty

Jayce worked with U.S. Border Patrol for more than 11 years.
Jayce worked with U.S. Border Patrol for more than 11 years.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEL RIO, Texas (Gray News) – A border patrol horse died in the line of duty, according to the U.S. Border Patrol Del Rio Sector.

Jayce, the agency’s mounted patrol partner, was on patrol near Carrizo Springs when he came in contact with a downed power line.

The horse fell to the ground and succumbed to his injuries. The rider was not hurt.

According to U.S. Border Patrol, Jayce served the agency “with honor for over 11 years.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tristan McNair, 20
Pelahatchie man arrested after double shooting in Rankin Co.
Capitol Police officer involved in shooting, MBI investigating
Owens discusses a lack of resources in his office.
EXCLUSIVE: Hinds DA threatened man with gun, unredacted report alleges
Woman killed in vehicle crash in Yazoo County
Store clerk shot in the head during robbery at Miss. gas station
Store clerk shot in the head during robbery at Miss. gas station

Latest News

Sewer Pump at Mill Street.
Legal fees tied to the renegotiation of Jackson’s sewer consent decree topped $101,000 for fiscal year 2022
A police bomb squad is on the Northeastern University campus in Boston to examine a suspicious...
Officials probing whether explosion at college campus was staged
The first national rail strike in about 30 years could start Friday.
One union rejects deal days ahead of rail strike deadline
FILE - The Amazon logo is shown in Santa Monica, Calif., Sept. 6, 2012.
California sues Amazon, alleging antitrust law violations
Government officials and a variety of businesses are bracing for the possibility of a...
Rail strike causing more problems for U.S. economy