William ‘Polo’ Edwards pleads not guilty to murder charge

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Former Facebook live host William ‘Napolean’ Edwards appeared at the Hinds County Courthouse to plead not guilty to a first-degree murder charge in the death of 45-year-old Robert Davis.

“We’d like to consider bond in the matter, and if you’re willing to take that up today, I’d like to take that up,” Edward’s lawyer said.

“Just to hear that, you know, you still trying to plead not guilty to the case and not owning up to it, it kind of like still put a damper on us,” said Christopher Cooper, a friend of Davis.

District 4 Circuit Court Judge Faye Peterson told Edwards that his bond and more would be discussed at a later date. She set his next court date for March 13th.

A dozen of Davis’s friends and family members filled the courtroom. They say it wasn’t easy to be inside.

“Even though we know we’re going to get justice, you know, but just to know that, you know, he don’t have no, I would say compassion over the fact that he did wrong,” Cooper said.

After Edwards pleaded not guilty, Jo Weaver, Davis’s older sister, said, “We’re furious. We’re angry, but we’re trusting that justice will be served, and we’re working to provide any assistance with law enforcement to bring the person responsible for his death to justice.”

The family and members of the Better Men Society, an organization Davis founded, say they will press on to make sure his legacy lives on.

“We’ve been going through things ever since he had left here, but we are still fighting, and we’re not giving up. His vision shall live on,” said Cooper. “He was a great man. He was awesome, man.”

