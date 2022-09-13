Connect. Shop. Support Local.
William ‘Napoleon’ Edwards pleads not guilty to murdering community activist(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff and Holly Emery
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - William Ervin Edwards, also known locally as “The Cipher” and “Napoleon,” has plead not guilty to murdering a community activist. The news came out of a court hearing Tuesday morning.

Edwards, 55, faces one count of first-degree murder by deliberate design and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. A Hinds County grand jury also indicted Edwards for the murder charge.

He is accused of shooting and killing 45-year-old Robert Davis earlier this year. His court date will be March 13 of 2023.

Investigators said Davis had been shot at least eight times, and believe Edwards shot and killed Davis at the home of a woman both men knew.

After the shooting, Edwards ran from law enforcement and was captured in New Orleans. He had been previously convicted of cocaine possession in 1996 and false pretense the next year.

Edwards built a following on social media through his show, “The Cipher Voice.”

