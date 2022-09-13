Things To Know for Tuesday, September 13

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Health centers respond to water crisis in Jackson

Some Health Centers in Jackson are adjusting to the ongoing water crisis while still making sure they serve and meet the needs of the public. However, they admit it is not easy. On Monday, they also urged patients and local residents to do their part to stay safe and healthy during this crisis. “Unsafe water is a concern because it’s a concern that can lead to public health crisis as well,” said Dr. Edith Smith Rayford. “Clean water is actually necessary for us to maintain good health.” Dr. Rayford is urging people to take this water crisis seriously. In fact, he and the employees at Central Mississippi Health Services Inc. Southwest Clinic are leading by example during the boil water notice.

2. Fayette Police Department seeking public’s help locating missing man

Lenelle Snyder (Fayette Police Department)

The Fayette Police Department is asking for help to locate a missing person. Lenelle Snyder was reported missing by his family on September 6th. His girlfriend says he was headed to Natchez the last time she spoke with him, and now all of his calls are going to voicemail. Snyder drives a gray Dodge Challenger with the license plate number 1984. If you have any information on Lenelle Snyder, call the Fayette Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

3. Capitol Police officer involved in shooting, MBI investigating

Capitol Police adding patrols, street suppression unit in coming months, chief says (WLBT)

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a Capitol Police officer. It happened around 10 p.m. on Monday, September 12, near Northside Drive in Jackson. MBI says it is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. No other details about what happened are available right now. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.

4. Gov. Reeves requests assistance for businesses impacted by Jackson’s water crisis

Miss. governor hosts emergency briefing regarding failure of state capital’s water system (Rogelio V. Solis | AP)

Governor Tate Reeves requested a Small Business Administrative Declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration on Monday. According to a press release, the declaration request is for the SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans for Hinds County, which covers businesses only. Several businesses in Hinds County, including the City of Jackson, experienced economic loss due to total or near total loss of water pressure following the Pearl River flooding in late August. Business owners were forced to purchase more bottled water, canned drinks, paper goods, and bagged ice for their customers as a substitute for running water. Due to little to no running water, businesses could not serve, clean, cool, or sanitize, forcing them to either suffer losses or temporarily shut down.

