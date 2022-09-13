Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Store clerk shot in the head during robbery at Miss. gas station

Store clerk shot in the head during robbery at Miss. gas station
Store clerk shot in the head during robbery at Miss. gas station(WTVA)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a store clerk is dead and a man is in jail after he apparently shot the clerk in the head while robbing a convenience store Sunday morning.

Officers arrested Chris Copeland, 26, of Tupelo, following the holdup at the Chevron at Cliff Gookin Boulevard and South Thomas Street.

Chris Copeland
Chris Copeland(WTVA)

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green later identified the victim as Parmvir Singh, 33, of Tupelo. An autopsy will be performed.

Major Chuck McDougald said Copeland approached officers shortly after they served a search warrant at a residence where they thought they may find him. They arrested Copeland without any trouble.

Officers arrested Copeland approximately four hours after the holdup.

Chief John Quaka said officers found out about the store robbery around 9:30 a.m. and found the wounded clerk.

An ambulance took Singh in grave condition to the emergency room at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.

