Pelahatchie man arrested after double shooting in Rankin Co.

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Pelahatchie man is behind bars in connection to a double shooting on Monday.

The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office says Tristan McNair, 20, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

A 911 call first led deputies to Barker Road in Pelahatchie.

After arriving, they discovered two gunshot victims. One victim was shot in the chest while the other was shot in the leg.

One of the victims had to be transported to the hospital by AirCare.

RCSO’s Captain Paul Holley said witnesses claimed the suspect, Tristan McNair, had just left the scene in a pickup truck.

Holley said investigators later determined that McNair had fled to Jackson inside Capitol Police jurisdiction.

Capitol Police then joined the efforts as well as the Richland Police Department, which reportedly had prior dealings with McNair, the RCSO said.

McNair was ultimately arrested in Jackson late Monday.

His initial court appearance before Rankin County Court Judge David Morrow is Wednesday.

