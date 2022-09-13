Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Organization seeks to build $22M resort along Gulf Coast

Organizers form the Gulf Coast Development and Design proposed a resort style site to be made...
Organizers form the Gulf Coast Development and Design proposed a resort style site to be made next to the Port of Gulfport.(Clearwater Project developers)
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Organizers form the Gulf Coast Development and Design proposed a resort style site to be made next to the Port of Gulfport.

The idea, presented to Harrison County’s Board of Supervisors, is aimed at protecting the shoreline from hurricanes and beach erosion as well as improving water quality.

The envisioned project will feature a lagoon inside a swimming area and a rental area for kayaks, add more areas of sand beach and, more all located near the Island View Casino resort. The location was chosen based on its proximity to restaurants, hotels and shopping centers for tourism.

The envisioned project will feature a lagoon inside a swimming area and a rental area for...
The envisioned project will feature a lagoon inside a swimming area and a rental area for kayaks, add more areas of sand beach and, more all located near the Island View Casino resort. The location was chosen based on its proximity to restaurants, hotels and shopping centers for tourism.(Clearwater Project)

Co-owner Kenneth Jones said the site will be split up in two to three areas in Gulfport, Biloxi and Long Beach costing around $22 million.

Jones said it’s a lot of money, but he believes it will help lower future costs for coastal restoration.

“A lot of the other things we’ve done to repair some of the damage that’s happen from some of the storms already,” Jones said. “It’s about $2.5 billion, so when you look at the grand scheme of what we’ve done and really haven’t done a great job of coastal resilience, $22 million doesn’t seem like a lot of money to actually prepare us to weather future storms.”

Members of the board invited Jones to attend a multi-state alliance for coastal counties in Texas later this month to pitch his project.

The envisioned project will feature a lagoon inside a swimming area and a rental area for...
The envisioned project will feature a lagoon inside a swimming area and a rental area for kayaks, add more areas of sand beach and, more all located near the Island View Casino resort. The location was chosen based on its proximity to restaurants, hotels and shopping centers for tourism.(Clearwater Project)

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities: 2 people shot in Rankin County
Jacoby Henson
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after August murder at Jackson apartment complex
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
Man arrested in Jackson on rape, home invasion charges out of Louisiana
Man wanted for rape, home invasion in Louisiana arrested in Jackson, Miss.
Lenelle Snyder
Fayette Police Department seeking public’s help locating missing man

Latest News

Things To Know
Things To Know for Tuesday, September 13
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: cool mornings, warm afternoons ahead
Capitol Police officer involved in shooting, MBI investigating
First Alert Forecast: cool mornings, warm afternoons ahead
Authorities: 2 people shot in Rankin County