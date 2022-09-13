New Stage Theatre cancels Tuesday performance due to COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - New Stage Theatre’s Tuesday night performance of Clue has been canceled due to COVID-19.

Individuals who have purchased tickets are able to exchange them for tickets to another performance during the run of the show, September 14 to 25, according to the theater’s Facebook page.

“If you had a ticket for tonight, we’re offering tickets for one of the other 11 times,” said Melissa Tillman, director of marketing and box office.

The play is based on the well-known Clue board game and includes the characters of Col. Mustard, Miss Scarlett, Mrs. Peacock, Professor Plum, and others.

Tuesday’s cancellation marks the first time New Stage has had to cancel a performance due to COVID since reopening in October 2021.

Tillman said the theater continues to follow the COVID policies put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the Actors’ Equity Association, the union representing actors and stage managers.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.