Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

National R&B Hall of Fame to open in Mississippi Delta

Rendering for the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame
Rendering for the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame(National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame Foundation)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARKS, Miss. (WMC) - More than 50 years after its inception, The National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame is set to open its doors.

A groundbreaking for the R&B Hall of Fame is set for Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. in Marks, Mississippi.

Plans for the hall of fame were announced all the way back in 1968 in Billboard Magazine (which you can read by clicking here).

The NRBHOF was formed in 2010 and has been inducted artists since 2013. So far, their inductees include B.B. King, Elvis Presley, Aretha Franklin, James Brown, Michael Jackson, Prince, Jimi Hendrix and more.

The induction ceremony, which has been held in Detroit, will move to Mississippi beginning August 2023.

The target date for the opening of the museum is 2024.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tristan McNair, 20
Pelahatchie man arrested after double shooting in Rankin Co.
Capitol Police officer involved in shooting, MBI investigating
Jacoby Henson
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after August murder at Jackson apartment complex
Lenelle Snyder
Fayette Police Department seeking public’s help locating missing man
Man arrested in Jackson on rape, home invasion charges out of Louisiana
Man wanted for rape, home invasion in Louisiana arrested in Jackson, Miss.

Latest News

Little Demon streams on Hulu on Thursday nights at 10 p.m.
La. congressman shares concerns over trailer for new FX show ‘Little Demon’ being aired during LSU game
Chase from Paw Patrol balloon makes its way down New York's Sixth Avenue during the Macy's...
‘PAW Patrol Live!’ canceled at Mississippi Coliseum due to tap water crisis
Chapel Hart advances to finale of America’s Got Talent
Chapel Hart advances to finale of ‘America’s Got Talent’
Rick Ross arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los...
Feds fine Mississippi Wingstop stores run by family of rapper Rick Ross