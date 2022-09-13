Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man died in a single-vehicle crash in Jefferson County on Sunday.

Mississippi Highway Patrol says Jeremy Williams, 35, was traveling north on U.S. 61 in a 2000 Mercedes ML when his vehicle left the road and overturned. He died at the scene.

MHP is still investigating the crash.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.