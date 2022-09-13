Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Jefferson County

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man died in a single-vehicle crash in Jefferson County on Sunday.

Mississippi Highway Patrol says Jeremy Williams, 35, was traveling north on U.S. 61 in a 2000 Mercedes ML when his vehicle left the road and overturned. He died at the scene.

MHP is still investigating the crash.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tristan McNair, 20
Pelahatchie man arrested after double shooting in Rankin Co.
Capitol Police officer involved in shooting, MBI investigating
Jacoby Henson
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after August murder at Jackson apartment complex
Lenelle Snyder
Fayette Police Department seeking public’s help locating missing man
Man arrested in Jackson on rape, home invasion charges out of Louisiana
Man wanted for rape, home invasion in Louisiana arrested in Jackson, Miss.

Latest News

New Stage Theatre
New Stage Theatre cancels Tuesday performance due to COVID-19
69-year-old man killed in hit-and-run crash in Wilkinson County
Members of the Mississippi National Guard distribute water and supplies to Jackson residents...
EPA announces inquiry into Jackson’s drinking water emergency
Man accused of killing Tupelo store clerk charged with capital murder, could face death penalty
Man accused of killing Tupelo store clerk charged with capital murder, could face death penalty