Man accused of killing Tupelo store clerk charged with capital murder, could face death penalty
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The man accused of murdering a store clerk in Tupelo appeared before a judge for the first time Tuesday morning.

Chris Copeland, 26, of Tupelo, is charged with capital murder, meaning he’s eligible for the death penalty.

Tupelo police said Copeland tried to rob a Chevron store Sunday morning, Sept. 11. During the attempted robbery, he allegedly shot Parmvir Singh, 33, of Tupelo, in the head.

During his court appearance, investigators said Copeland pretended to make a purchase and Singh was behind the counter.

Police said Singh surrendered some money and opened a safe for Copeland. Copeland then ordered Singh to the floor, jumped over the counter, then shot the victim, according to authorities.

Copeland ripped out what he believed to be surveillance footage and left the store, police said.

“With 27 years in law enforcement, this may be one of the worst ones I’ve ever seen,” Police Chief John Quaka said. “The victim was literally executed in the back of the head inside his store where he was trying to make a living. It is just absolutely outrageous. The prosecutor said it best — ‘it’s monstrous.’”

Copeland was denied a bond.

Quaka said Copeland has a criminal history. He previously faced burglary and larceny charges. Copeland was free on MDOC probation at the time of his arrest on Sunday and had an outstanding warrant.

