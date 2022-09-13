JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police celebrated the young people who participated in the PALS program or Police Athletic League.

All of the students who participated were recognized during a banquet on Monday night. Assistant Chief Joseph Wade and other officers worked as coaches and mentors.

Officers say there are good kids in the community making good choices, and they want to recognize their hard work and dedication.

JPD celebrates participants in the Police Athletic League Program (WLBT)

One officer tells WLBT that there is so much focus on the negative, but it is time to celebrate young people who put in the extra effort to do positive and productive things in Jackson.

They also say the PALS program helps to foster good relationships between police officers and the children they serve.

“Our youth participate in a summer-long program in two different leagues, and they participate for the whole summer — practicing throughout the week, playing games on weekends,” said JPD Director of Training and PALS coach Alfred Cooper said. “They did so much just to be here and be a part of the program and not just in sports, but we also do mentoring, teach life skills to them, and they’re such good children. We want to make sure that we recognize them.”

The Recognition and Sports Banquet was held at the Police Training Academy. The students were presented with t-shirts and trophies for their hard work and determination.

