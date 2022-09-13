Health centers respond to water crisis in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some Health Centers in Jackson are adjusting to the ongoing water crisis while still making sure they serve and meet the needs of the public. However, they admit it is not easy.

On Monday, they also urged patients and local residents to do their part to stay safe and healthy during this crisis.

“Unsafe water is a concern because it’s a concern that can lead to public health crisis as well,” said Dr. Edith Smith Rayford. “Clean water is actually necessary for us to maintain good health.”

Dr. Rayford is urging people to take this water crisis seriously. In fact, he and the employees at Central Mississippi Health Services Inc. Southwest Clinic are leading by example during the boil water notice.

“At our health facility, we are very conscious that we are in the midst of a boil water alert, so even here, we use fresh water and some of the clean water when we are doing certain procedures. If we have to irrigate one of our patient’s ears, we don’t use our standard water. We use the clean, fresh water that we are purchasing more of,” Dr. Rayford said.

Thanks to multiple donations and a partnership with Southern ECO Inc., Central Mississippi Health Services is distributing cases of water to patients, and they have also delivered water to those who are homebound and have no transportation to the water distribution sites during this crisis.

They are also warning their patients and the community to follow the necessary precautions during this boil water notice.

“A boil water alert is just not to go out to cause an inconvenience,” said Dr. Rayford. “It is going out to consist us in our health. We want everyone to be healthy, and we want to try to avoid consuming contaminated water that is not safe to drink. When water is not safe to drink, there are times it will carry a lot of contaminants that can lead to diarrhea, hepatitis A and other diseases as well.”

