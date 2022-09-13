Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Health centers respond to water crisis in Jackson

By Patrice Clark
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some Health Centers in Jackson are adjusting to the ongoing water crisis while still making sure they serve and meet the needs of the public. However, they admit it is not easy.

On Monday, they also urged patients and local residents to do their part to stay safe and healthy during this crisis.

“Unsafe water is a concern because it’s a concern that can lead to public health crisis as well,” said Dr. Edith Smith Rayford. “Clean water is actually necessary for us to maintain good health.”

Dr. Rayford is urging people to take this water crisis seriously. In fact, he and the employees at Central Mississippi Health Services Inc. Southwest Clinic are leading by example during the boil water notice.

“At our health facility, we are very conscious that we are in the midst of a boil water alert, so even here, we use fresh water and some of the clean water when we are doing certain procedures. If we have to irrigate one of our patient’s ears, we don’t use our standard water. We use the clean, fresh water that we are purchasing more of,” Dr. Rayford said.

Thanks to multiple donations and a partnership with Southern ECO Inc., Central Mississippi Health Services is distributing cases of water to patients, and they have also delivered water to those who are homebound and have no transportation to the water distribution sites during this crisis.

They are also warning their patients and the community to follow the necessary precautions during this boil water notice.

“A boil water alert is just not to go out to cause an inconvenience,” said Dr. Rayford. “It is going out to consist us in our health. We want everyone to be healthy, and we want to try to avoid consuming contaminated water that is not safe to drink. When water is not safe to drink, there are times it will carry a lot of contaminants that can lead to diarrhea, hepatitis A and other diseases as well.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
Harrelson Perp Walk
Arrest made in case of 2 missing Jones Co. minors
Celebrity actor partners with global nonprofit, donates water to Jackson
Celebrity actor partners with global nonprofit, donates water to Jackson
Jacoby Henson
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after August murder at Jackson apartment complex
Well-known Pastors Using their ministries to give back to the Capital City amid water crisis
Well-known pastors using their ministries to give back to the Capital City amid water crisis

Latest News

WLBT at 10p
Lenelle Snyder
Fayette Police Department seeking public’s help locating missing man
Developers discuss creating a trail through Jackson
Former inmates serve the community distributing water during ongoing crisis