Former inmates serve the community distributing water during ongoing crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Water distributions continue across the Capital City with a unique group stepping in to help. On Monday, former inmates were handing out water and more at JPD Precinct One in south Jackson, doing their part for those in need after serving their time.

“When you get out of prison, a lot of people look down on you and won’t accept you,” said Emma Holmes.

The 66-year-old found acceptance through RECH, the Reaching and Educating for Community Hope Foundation. She spent 31 years and five months at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility. Two years later, she’s manning the diaper and wipes station at the organization’s water distribution site.

“I just give back because I know what it’s like even to be in prison without water because a lot of us weren’t able to get water. We had to boil water and stuff,” said Holmes. “So I give God the glory to even just be out here and being able to volunteer.”

RECH helped Holmes find a home in her native Grenada. She is one of 20 former inmates working at this distribution.

“They don’t see us as assets,” said RECH Co-Founder and Executive Director Pauline Rogers. “They always think that we’ve got our hands out and a bunch of liabilities, but we are assets giving back to our community where it hurts, in times when it hurts, and in the heart of where it hurts.”

“Everyone needs a second chance,” said Ruthie Andrews.

The south Jackson resident was in a long line of vehicles at the water giveaway and is grateful for their assistance.

“We sure appreciate you all help,” said Andrews. “Y’all just don’t know because it’s kinda hard when you’re on a fixed income trying to buy water every day, then your medicine and everything and food.”

The former inmates spent the morning filling hundreds of cars with water, disinfecting wipes, home preparedness kits, and more.

“We wanted to do a giveaway to be tangible in the community to show people that we are here,” added Rogers.

RECH has been in existence for 35 years and began water distributions in Jackson in January 2020.

