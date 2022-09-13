First Alert Forecast:

Connect. Shop. Support Local.
By Dave Roberts
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Overnight lows will fall into the middle and upper 50s after this morning’s low of 53.Wednesday thru Friday, our rain chances are out of the equation for a few days. Mostly sunny skies with Highs in the mid-80s and upper 80s by the end of the week. Lows during the week continue to sit in the mid to upper 60s. Heading back into the weekend, Highs continue into the upper 80s to low 90s with conditions still being not as humid!Rain chances look to stay out of the equation for us during the weekend with Lows continuing into the upper 60s.  There is a medium chance for development in the tropics this week.  We’ll keep watch over it, but it’s likely to stay in the Atlantic Ocean a while.  The average high is 89 and the average low is 67 this time of year.  Sunrise is 6:44am and the sunset is 7:08pm.  Northeasterly wind at 5mph through Wednesday.

