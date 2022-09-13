Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

First Alert Forecast: We are still expecting cool mornings for both Wednesday and Thursday! Humidity looks to return as we head back into the weekend! Still no rain in the forecast!

Wednesday and Thursday morning still hold cool temperatures to start the morning! We will...
Wednesday and Thursday morning still hold cool temperatures to start the morning! We will progressively get warmer each day as we get closer to the weekend! Still no rain in the forecast until Wednesday of next week.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Tuesday!

A much cooler start to our morning and we are still feeling the impacts of a North wind moving into the South region.

Tuesday, Highs rebound to the low to mid-80s, mostly sunny conditions. Lows look like they are going to fall to the low 60s, and temps in the upper 50s can’t be ruled out in some areas.

We are still looking at Wednesday and Thursday to hold cool mornings! But by the end of the week, we are trending muggier and warmer across the South!

Wednesday thru Friday, our rain chances are out of the equation for a few days. Mostly sunny skies with Highs in the mid-80s and upper 80s by the end of the week. Lows during the week continue to sit in the mid to upper 60s.

Heading back into the weekend, Highs continue into the upper 80s to low 90s with conditions still being not as humid!

Rain chances look to stay out of the equation for us during the weekend with Lows continuing into the upper 60s.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

We are still looking at Wednesday and Thursday to hold cool mornings! But by the end of the...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast

Most Read

Two shot in Rankin County, transported to UMMC
Jacoby Henson
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after August murder at Jackson apartment complex
Lenelle Snyder
Fayette Police Department seeking public’s help locating missing man
Capitol Police officer involved in shooting, MBI investigating
Man arrested in Jackson on rape, home invasion charges out of Louisiana
Man wanted for rape, home invasion in Louisiana arrested in Jackson, Miss.

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: cool mornings, warm afternoons ahead
First Alert Forecast: cool mornings, warm afternoons ahead
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast:
Highs will continue into the mid to upper 80s through the rest of the week! We are also...
First Alert Forecast: Our Cold Front continues to push through the South and cooler mornings are expected for the next few days! We will have beautiful weather through the week!