First Alert Forecast: We are still expecting cool mornings for both Wednesday and Thursday! Humidity looks to return as we head back into the weekend! Still no rain in the forecast!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Tuesday!

A much cooler start to our morning and we are still feeling the impacts of a North wind moving into the South region.

Tuesday, Highs rebound to the low to mid-80s, mostly sunny conditions. Lows look like they are going to fall to the low 60s, and temps in the upper 50s can’t be ruled out in some areas.

We are still looking at Wednesday and Thursday to hold cool mornings! But by the end of the week, we are trending muggier and warmer across the South!

Wednesday thru Friday, our rain chances are out of the equation for a few days. Mostly sunny skies with Highs in the mid-80s and upper 80s by the end of the week. Lows during the week continue to sit in the mid to upper 60s.

Heading back into the weekend, Highs continue into the upper 80s to low 90s with conditions still being not as humid!

Rain chances look to stay out of the equation for us during the weekend with Lows continuing into the upper 60s.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.