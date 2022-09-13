Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: cool mornings, warm afternoons ahead

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TUESDAY: After a cool start that could inspire some to grab a jacket, we’ll quickly race, with sunshine back toward the middle to, a few, upper 80s. Low humidity values will keep heat stress issues in check under the dome of high pressure. We’ll bottom out, under mainly clear skies, in the upper 50s and lower 60s again.

WEDNESDAY: High pressure remains in control, keeping our pattern quiet, dry – yet, trending warmer. After a cool start, we’ll get a quick warm up amid the drier air in place. Sunshine will push temperatures back up into the 80s to near 90. Skies remain clear overnight with lows in the lower to, a few, middle 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will continue to hold firm through the week ahead, keeping the pattern quiet. Expect highs in the 80s to near 90, at times amid mostly to partly sunny skies. Humidity levels will gradually sneak upward. A rogue shower or two could mix in, south of US 84 by late week and into the weekend, but most indications suggest a mainly dry pattern.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

